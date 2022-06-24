Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 26,731 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $67,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.