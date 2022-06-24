InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

