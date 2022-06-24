Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 6.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $73,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,022,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 17,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 76,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 101,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

