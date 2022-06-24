InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 20,472 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after acquiring an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $17,772,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

