InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $168,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of ZBH opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

