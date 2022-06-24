BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICSH opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.