InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $461,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

