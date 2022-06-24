First Command Bank Sells 182 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

NYSE:MCD opened at $243.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

