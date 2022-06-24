InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $72.04 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

