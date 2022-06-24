YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.67 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

