Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.06. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

