YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,852 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,851 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.13 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.