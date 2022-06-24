YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.42 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $242.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,614 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.21, for a total value of $3,814,778.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,586. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

