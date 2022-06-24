Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

