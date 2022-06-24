First Command Bank Sells 270 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Danaher by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR opened at $255.18 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.