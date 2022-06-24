First Command Bank Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

