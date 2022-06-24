PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

PayPal stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

