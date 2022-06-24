McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $83.82.

