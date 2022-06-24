Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $540.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $491.18 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

