Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Decreased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,796 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 0.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

