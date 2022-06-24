Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,273. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG opened at $243.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.