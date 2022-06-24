Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

CPT opened at $134.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

