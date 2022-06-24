Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,289.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,367.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,491.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

