Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.