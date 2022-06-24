Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 613 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 275,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Corning by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 723,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.