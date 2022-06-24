Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $208.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

