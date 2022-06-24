Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $185.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.67. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.