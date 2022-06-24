Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Cummins by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $185.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

