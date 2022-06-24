Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $296.83 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.