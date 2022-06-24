Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.