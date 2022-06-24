Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of NVR worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,941.82 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,254.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,852.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

