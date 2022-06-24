Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intuit were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $400.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.