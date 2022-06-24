CNB Bank Buys 504 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 720.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

