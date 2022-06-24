Community Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

NYSE:ABC opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

