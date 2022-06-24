GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

GMS stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,915,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in GMS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in GMS by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

