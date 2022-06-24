First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.75 Billion Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,746,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $380.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.