Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $18,861,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

