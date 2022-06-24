iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,982 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

