Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $34.82 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.