Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.93.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $291.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,460 shares of company stock worth $10,773,261. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

