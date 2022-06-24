FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,315,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

