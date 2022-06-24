Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Gildan Activewear worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL opened at $27.85 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

