Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

