Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

