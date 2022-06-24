iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 255.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $13,244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $19.37 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

