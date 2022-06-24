Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

VIG stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

