Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 75,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

