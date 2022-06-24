Investors Research Corp Has $554,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

