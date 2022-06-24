General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

