Addenda Capital Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

